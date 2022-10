JACKSON, Estelle N.



Age 42 of Miamisburg, departed this life Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Breakthrough Anointed Ministries, 665 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406.



HHRoberts.com