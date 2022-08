JACKSON, Eddie



Of Middletown, beloved husband of 18 years to Ernestine, departed this life at the tender age of 58. Family and friends may celebrate his life on Sat., Aug 27th from 11am until the hour of service at 12pm at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St. Interment will follow service at Butler County Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to



