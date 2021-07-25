JACKSON, Charles



Andrew "Uncle Pluke"



Age 82, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45402 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 am. The family will receive friends at 10 am



until the time of service.



Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417, (937) 268-6886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hhroberts.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. The Service will be livestreamed on Facebook under "Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church" at 11am.

