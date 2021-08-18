JACKSON, Carole A.



Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at UC Hospital of West Chester, Ohio, where she had been a patient for six days. She was born June 24, 1938, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Carole was a mother and homemaker, but also was the office manager for Service Master by Jackson, owned and operated by her son Jeff. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church where she served as a cook for the S.H.O.L.O.M. program, a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #528 where she served as the secretary of the Women's Auxiliary, and the Women of the Moose Chapter 183. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph E. and Era Mae (Long) Gaynor; her husband Don in 2002; and infant son, Rodney. She is survived by five children, Donald "Jeff" Jackson, Kimberly A. Maloney (Jim Bisceglia), Ralph Scott



Jackson (Teresa), Lori Hill, and Randy Jackson (Julia); seventeen grandchildren, Heather Gleim (Travis), Kenny Jackson, Ryan Maloney (Kim), Steve Maloney (fiancée Holly Henning), Meghan Maloney, Ashley Clack (Justin), Brittany Smoot



(Tyler), Jordan Maloney, Andrew S. Jackson (Jenn Clemens, fiancée), Robert D. Jackson (Tiffany), Kimberly S. Jackson, Drew Hill (Abby London, fiancée), Lacey Hill, Abbey Kinser (Konner), Chelsea Jackson, Anna Kate Jackson and Joseph Jackson; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sherry Fuller (Bill) and Terry Hines (Scott); and other extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Wagner officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

