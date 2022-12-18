JACKS, DAVID

JACKS, Sr., David Edward



David Edward Jacks Sr., 61, of Springfield, passed away December 11, 2022, in the James Cancer Hospital, Columbus. He was born December 10, 1961, in Springfield, the son of Edward E. and Goldie J. (Johnson) Jacks. Mr. Jacks enjoyed listening to country music and spending time with his loving family, especially his grandchildren. He had been employed in Tree Service. Survivors include his loving companion, Kimberly Miller; children: Elijah Massie, Daniel Massie (Amanda), David Jacks Jr. (Sheryl), Amber Coley (Jeremiah), Julie Jacks (Kevin Bell), Autumn Jacks (Kelsi), Sierra Buzard (Isaac) and Trisha Buck; stepson, Paul Miller; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings: Shirley Tarbutton (Robert), Joseph Jacks, Cathy Ackley, Noreen Herring; special niece, Maryjo Johnson and numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the Victory Faith Center. 424 South Fountain Ave. Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the church with Pastors Pauline Hamblin and Carla Race Laux officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

