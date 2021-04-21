JABLONSKI, Marilyn A.



Marilyn A. Jablonski, age 81, of Franklin, OH; died Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Hillspring



Nursing Home where she has resided for the past three years. Marilyn was born in



Dayton, OH, on January 8, 1940, to the late Gilbert and



Viola (Hilgeford) Schaaf. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jablonski and her brother, Robert Schaaf. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Richard (Janine) Jablonski, James Jablonski; her daughter, Debbie Field; three



grandchildren, Cami, Nolan, Tyler; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bernard "Butch" Schaaf. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am, Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville, OH 45459, with Rev. Patrick Sloneker celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at



Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



