IZOR, Bonnie Sue



Bonnie Sue Izor, age 79 of Eaton, Ohio, died Sunday,



December 19, 2021, at St.



Elizabeth Hospital in Ft.



Thomas, Kentucky. She was born on August 26, 1942, in Montgomery County, Ohio, daughter of the late Luther E. and Nina J. (Starr) Brewer.



Bonnie was a 1960 graduate of Germantown High School;



received her Associate degree from Miami-Jacobs Career College; member of the Alpha



Garden Club and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Eaton.



In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law: Fred Johnson.



Survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles L. "Chuck" Izor; daughters and sons-in-law, Terri and John Muller and Kristi and Jim Lowman; sister: Linda Johnson; grandchildren, Liza, Luke, and Lily Muller and Jake and Kole Lowman; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Decatur St., Eaton, Ohio, with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Inurnment will be held in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.



Family will receive friends in the church social room following the service at the church on Monday.



Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or to the charity of one's choice.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at



www.barnesfuneralhome.com