IZENSON, Eva Strauss



Passed away on March 22nd at home with her husband and three children by her side. Born in Leipzig, Germany, in 1937, Eva grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio. She practiced as a dental hygienist after graduating from The Ohio State University. She enjoyed traveling, playing competitive bridge, and, above all, spending time with her family and friends.



Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Gisela Strauss. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred; her children and their spouses, Mark Izenson and Susan Sheffield of Atlanta; Rivers and Cathy Jenkins of Charleston; Dan and Peggy Izenson of Cincinnati; and her grandchildren, Riv, Peter, Cason, Sam, Will, Molly, Lark, and Chris.



A private graveside service was held at David Cemetery with Rabbi David Burstein officiating. Donations may be made in Eva's memory to the UD Men's Basketball Restrictive Fund, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7054. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

