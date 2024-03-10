IVINS (CALLAHAN), SHIRLEY MAE



IVINS, Shirley Mae, age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. She was born May 25, 1935, in Odon, Indiana, to the late George and Zella (nee Morrison) Callahan, and moved to Ohio when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1953. Shirley had been a Brownie Troup Leader. She enjoyed camping with her family at many state and national parks. She was also an avid golfer, playing mostly at Armco Park and Hilton Head golf links. She also enjoyed bowling in local leagues. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her beloved husband, Samuel Wicoff Ivins; one daughter, Toni Lanier; one son, Mark Lanier, one step-son, Brett Ivins; and one granddaughter, Lara Gabbard. She is survived by two daughters, Paula M. Blankenship and Annie (Ken) Caskey; one granddaughter, Katie (David) Gerard; two great grandchildren, Bran and Maeve Gerard; and many extended family and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved fur babies, her dogs, Marley and Gertie. Special thanks and appreciation to her longtime neighbors and friends, Paul and Peggy Mattox and Debbie Rodefer. The family is honoring her wish to be cremated and have a private family memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



