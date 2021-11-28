springfield-news-sun logo
X

IVERSON, RON

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

IVERSON, Ron "Ivy"

Ron Iverson "Ivy", age 79

of Dayton, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2021. He was born on May 28, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Gilbert Iverson and Myrtle (Glenna) Hanson. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his two sisters, Donna Elsberry and Audrey Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Vickie Iverson; daughter, Mary Grace (Carl) Bodkins; grandsons, Parker and Riley Bodkins; sisters, Jo Malmsten and Shirley Skoglund; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

He loved dogs, bowling, fishing and golfing.

Ron served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked for 30 years for the city of St. Louis Park, MN.

Thank you to his golf and bowling buddies for lending a hand and including him in weekly activities. A special thank you to Karen and Kris Borreson for many years of help and support. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the staff and caregivers at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community.

Family will receive guests from 6-7 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a Celebration of Ron's Life will begin at 7 PM with military

honors. Ron will be interred at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH, at a later date.

To share a memory of Ron or leave his family a message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
BREWER, WILLARD
2
HARRIS, Charlia
3
GALLIENNE, Jane
4
GAIER, Paul
5
HUELSMAN, Wanda
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top