ISON, Thomas "Mac"



West Chester, Ohio, age 80, passed away June 11, 2022. He was born October 30, 1941, to Jack and Cleo (nee Adkins) Ison. Mac was preceded in death by: parents; 1st wife, Eileen Ison; and 2nd wife,



Sandy Ison. Mac is survived by: children, Jack Lee Ison and



Karen (Dean) Estes; grandchildren, Dean Estes Jr., Christian Estes, and Hunter Estes;



siblings, Mike Ison, Tana Eiler, Paula Roberts, and Jackie Kalbi; and other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be June 15, 2022, 5-7 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040. A graveside service will be June 16, 2022, 11 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, OH. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit muellerfunerals.com for further details.

