Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

ISON, ANNA

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ISON, Anna Louise

Anna Louise Ison of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Monday,

February 7, 2022. She was born December 10, 1944, to the late David and Ola (Godsey) Stacy in Hazard, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her sister Aileen Maggard and her brothers Edward Stacy and Aaron Stacy.

She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Browning and Mary Smith; children Angela Osfeld and Tony Ison; grandchildren Jacqui (Chris) Wright and Crystal

(Eddie) Sales; great grand children Alana, Mackenzie, Kellan, Austin, Corbin and Emilie and also by many nieces and

nephews.

Anna enjoyed spending time with her sisters, visiting with her grandbabies and attending church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
ATTA, Dorothy VAN
3
BARGER, CALBERT
4
YOUNG, Rebecca
5
Ballerino, Roger
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top