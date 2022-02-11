ISON, Anna Louise



Anna Louise Ison of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Monday,



February 7, 2022. She was born December 10, 1944, to the late David and Ola (Godsey) Stacy in Hazard, Kentucky. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her sister Aileen Maggard and her brothers Edward Stacy and Aaron Stacy.



She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Browning and Mary Smith; children Angela Osfeld and Tony Ison; grandchildren Jacqui (Chris) Wright and Crystal



(Eddie) Sales; great grand children Alana, Mackenzie, Kellan, Austin, Corbin and Emilie and also by many nieces and



nephews.



Anna enjoyed spending time with her sisters, visiting with her grandbabies and attending church.

