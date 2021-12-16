ISBEL, Diana M.



Age 59 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday,



December 13, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 26, 1962, in Mansfield, OH. Diana was a retired employee of Chrysler- Mahle with 24 years of service, and a member and former



bartender for the Eagles Aerie #3031, Dayton. Preceded in death by her father Lewis Haburn, and by her 2 brothers Matt and Michael Haburn. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Dwight Daniel Isbel, her mother Janet (Calhoun)



Haburn, step-daughter Heather Bench and husband Philip, step-son Christopher Isbel and wife Dr. Angela, 2 brothers John "Mick" Haburn and Marty Haburn and wife Lou Ann, her sister Donna Corder and husband Dan, 6 grandchildren



Jacob Bench and wife Katie, Sam Bench and wife Emily, Asher Bench, Anna Bench, Lauren Isbel and Madelyn Isbel, 2 great- granddaughters Eleanor "Sunshine" Bench and Josephine



"Starbright" Bench, nieces Becki, Amanda and Ashley, nephews Donovan, Josh and Tyler, special friend Pam, "furballs"



Cappy and Abby, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Diana was always smiling and laughing. She loved her cats (a.k.a. furballs). She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on



Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater



Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 – please specify for Meowza Cat Boutique or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Diana's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of



Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Diana Isbel, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

