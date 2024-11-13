Isaacson, Joan

Isaacson (Koor), Joan



Joan Isaacson, 89, passed away Sunday, November 10 with her daughters at her side. She was born July 19, 1935, in Indianapolis to the late Mary & Joseph Koor. She was a member of the Deb-ettes at Shortridge High School where she graduated in the Class of 1953 and studied at Ohio State and Wright State University thereafter.



Active in multiple volunteer activities while raising her family, she was supportive of the Dayton Children's Medical Center, Miami Valley School, Planned Parenthood, as well as a multitude of Jewish charities including the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Temple Israel, and Hadassah. She began working outside of the home in 1973 as a travel agent, a profession which she loved, and continued into the 2000s. Her career afforded her the opportunity to travel the world which she thoroughly enjoyed.



A skilled bridge player, she was just six points shy of becoming a Life Master. She was also a talented needleworker making blankets for all of her children and grandchildren. Additionally, Joan was frequently victorious in her weekly mah-jongg games that she enjoyed with her friends.



She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Milton "Jim" Isaacson in 2013. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Isaacson, Jill Isaacson and Jan Jay and sons-in-law, Michael Wolszon and Gregory Jay. Joan is also survived by her grand and great grandchildren: Max and Marilyn Wolszon and their daughter Olivia, Stevie King, Danielle and Sean Hubbard and their daughter Jordyn, Zoe Wolszon, Jared Jay and Rachel Jay. Joan is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Judy Koor, and several nieces and nephews who she adored and who adored her.



Our special thanks go to the amazing administration and staff at Berman Commons Assisted Living and Memory Care who provided unending care and love to our mom until her last day.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Staff Holiday Fund for the employees of Berman Commons, 2026 Womack Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338 (lminer@JewishHomeLife.org) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



