IRWIN, Carol J.



80, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday,



October 28, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Carol was born July 14, 1941, in Lewistown, Illinois, to Walter and Fern (Henderson) White. She retired from Lowe's after nearly 20 years where she made many lifelong friends. She attended Maplewood Church of the Nazarene and was dearly loved by her church family. If you had the good fortune to be acquainted with Carol you received the kindness and loving thoughtfulness she selflessly gave to everyone around her. She always knew YOU CAN'T BEAT FUN. She raised her family with camping and retired as a snow bird. Survivors include two children, Jon Irwin and Julie (Daniel) Payne; six grandchildren, Lynne (Michael) Booth, Torri and Kyle Irwin, Zachary, Dylan and Kaitlyn Payne; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Casen, Colt, Camden and Felix; sister-in-law, Margaret White; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; great-grandson, Calen; and a brother, Frank. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

