IRWIN, Beverly A.



Age 84, of Springfield, died November 1, 2022, at The Springfield Masonic Community. She was a retired registered nurse who worked at Children's Hospital, Riverside Hospital and Northeast Pediatrics, in Columbus, Ohio. Bev graduated from Lafayette Jackson High School and Lima Memorial School of Nursing. She was a Beechcroft Band Mom, Past Worthy Matron of Worthington Chapter #287 O.E.S. and a member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. She loved serving and caring for people, both professionally and personally. She was her daughters' biggest cheerleader and the proudest grandma you will ever meet. Her family and friends will deeply miss her, but we have absolute assurance that her faith led her straight from this world into Jesus' arms. She is survived by her husband, William W. Irwin; daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Scott Shively of Pataskala, OH, Cindi and Brett Bowers of Albany, IN; grandchildren Sarah Shively, Nathan Bowers, Rachel Shively, Emily (Colson) Herman, and Caleb Bowers; and great-granddaughter Amelia Herman. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Martin, and sisters, Sue Vogt and Mary Ellen Sielicki. A celebration of her life will take place on her birthday, Sunday, December 4th at 3:30pm at the Chapel at The Springfield Masonic Home, 2655 West National Rd., Springfield, OH 45504, followed by a reception and time for visiting in the Community Center. Bev was a lifelong OSU basketball and football fan. Please feel free to dress comfortably or in Buckeye attire. Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation at ohiomasonichome.org/foundation.

