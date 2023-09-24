Irwin, Alan L.



Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton. Alan was born on April 24, 1940 in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Howard and Dorthea (Falkenstein) Irwin. He was a 1958 graduate of Talawanda High School. Alan was an electrician with IBEW Local 648 for 37 years retiring in December of 1997. He married Donna York on May 25, 2002 in Lebanon, TN. He was a member of many organizations including: Moose Lodge #36, Monkey's Mutual Aid Society, Edgewood Baptist Church, and Mt. Olivet Church. He was an avid sports fan most especially Cincinnati Reds and Miami University Redskins. He enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and spending time with his beloved dog, Jessie. Alan is survived by his wife, Donna Irwin, children; Douglas (Staci) Irwin, Nolensville, TN, Joseph (Patti) Irwin, Bradenton, FL, Mindy (Brian) Shepler, Liberty, IN; step-sons, James (Edie) York, Greensboro, N.C. and Michael (Ana) York, Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Hannah Harts, Emma Irwin, Nick Walker, Abby Andree, Chase Davis-Irwin, Ben Luckadoo, Giovana Irwin, Lorenzo Shepler, Rainey Shepler, Zack York, Alex York, Shelby York, Emily York, and Henry York; great grandchild, Oliver Drueck; siblings, Marilyn Garner and Karen Aber. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Ralph Irwin, Clyde Irwin, Hank Irwin, Mick Irwin, Kathleen Wiley, and Norma Vangorden. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 West State St., Trenton, Ohio, 45067 with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45203-1742. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



