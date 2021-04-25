IRVINE, BRENDA

IRVINE (McNew), Brenda



Departed this life April 23, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born June 19, 1948, to Charlie & Inez (Lewis) McNew. She was educated in the Hamilton City Schools and later obtained her associates degree from Sue Bennett



College in London, KY, and



a bachelor's degree from



Wilmington College. Brenda was employed at FERMCO for over 20 years, and retired in 2016 from the Fernald Records Center. She was a long-time member of Zion United Baptist Church where she was a member of the church choir. Brenda enjoyed crafts and sewing. She was known by many for her excellent sewing skills. She is survived by her children, Mark (Mandy) Irvine, Chris (Bridget) Irvine and Becky (Jim) Couch. She also leaves her grandchildren, Michael & Nicci Vandeventer, Brittani (Cody) Meier, Lindsey Irvine, Collin Irvine, Logan Irvine, and Kenny Couch along with her four great-grandchildren, Landen Walker, Charley & Hunter Vandeventer, and Hadley Harvey. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Jackie



Irvine. Visitation will be Monday, April 26th at the Colligan Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday, April 27th at the Bowling Funeral Home in London, KY, at 6:00 pm. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 28th at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Chestnut Cemetery. Online condolences to



www.colliganfuneralhome.com