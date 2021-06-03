IRIE, Janet Ruth



May 14, 1923-May 29, 2021



On May 29, 2021, Janet Irie passed away in Springfield, Ohio, shortly after midnight at the age of 98. Other than time to earn an undergraduate



degree from Miami of Ohio and a masters degree from



Columbia, Janet lived her



entire life in Springfield, Ohio. She had a long and distinguished teaching career at Enon, Fairborn, and Clark County Joint Vocational School (JVS) teaching business subjects. She was an active participant and



member of Oakland Presbyterian Church until its closing and the Women's Town Club.



Janet was a devoted and much-loved member of the Irie family and was predeceased by her parents, William and Jenny Irie, her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bert Irie, and her nephew, Joe Irie. She is survived by her niece-in-law Cindy Irie, her nieces: Mary Lou Heinrichs (Doug), Jeanie Nadell (Corey), Robin Fishel (Rusty), and Susan Irie, as well as great-nephews: Matt Irie (Rebecca), Carey Nadell, Sam Nadell and Daniel Drozda. She had two great-great-nieces, Livia and Berit.



She has left behind dear friends Bobbette Abraham, Pat Bowen, Irene Johnson, Elaine Shaftner and Deborah Flook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Graham Samaritan Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.



She will be truly missed. Janet will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery with private family services. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center.



