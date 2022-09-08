IRBY, Penny C.



Age 72, got her wings on Wed., Aug 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Fri., Sept. 9, 2022, 11:30 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Elder John E. Wheeler, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

