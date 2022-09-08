springfield-news-sun logo
IRBY, Penny

Obituaries
1 hour ago

IRBY, Penny C.

Age 72, got her wings on Wed., Aug 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Fri., Sept. 9, 2022, 11:30 am at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton OH 45417, Elder John E. Wheeler, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. FACIAL MASK REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

