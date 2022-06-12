INMAN, Polly

INMAN (Agee),



Polly Elaine



81, passed away on May 21, 2022. She was the wife of Charles D. Inman. Together they shared 65 years of



marriage.



Polly was born May 6, 1941, in Cumberland County, TN, and graduated from Homestead HS in Crossville, TN, in 1958.



She was a real estate agent serving Huber Hts. and the Dayton community for over 50 years and most recently was a sales agent for the Villas at Benchrock in Tipp City.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Maxine Agee.



Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Charles Inman; her sister Jean (Don) Gould; 3 children: Larry Inman, Sherry



Tyler and Jeff (Bryanna) Inman; 2 granddaughters: Jennifer (Travis) Grant and Rachael (Kevin) Tyler; and 2 great-grandchildren: Macenzie and Pierson (Shelby) Grant.



Family and friends are welcome to gather this Saturday, June 18 at the Cassel Hills Church of Christ, 836 S. Brown School Road in Vandalia, OH 45377.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and services for a Celebration of Polly's Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. The family



welcomes everyone to share memories and a meal following services.

