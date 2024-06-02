Inman, Larry

Inman, Larry C.

Larry Inman, age 66, passed away on May 28, 2024 surrounded by family members.

Larry was born on Feb.16th 1958 in Bledsoe County, Pikeville TN. He attended Wayne HS in Huber Hts., OH.

Larry was a master plumber for the City of Dayton. His entire career was in plumbing starting in family business to commercial contracting before working for the City of Dayton in 1995.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Polly Inman, sister Sherry Tyler. He will be missed by his brother Jeff (Bryanna) Inman and so, so, so many friends.

Services at Newcomer North Chapel, June 15. Visitation 1-4 with service at 4pm.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

