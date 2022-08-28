INMAN, Charles D.



Inman, 82, of Huber Heights, OH, peacefully passed away on August 20, 2022. He was born in Crossville, TN, and graduated from Homestead H.S. in 1958.



After 65 years of marriage, Charles passed away 3 months to the day after the loss of his beloved wife, Polly (Agee) Inman.



Charles was a member of the Huber Heights F&A Masons Lodge. He was also a plumber and contractor serving the Huber Heights and Dayton area for over 55 years.



Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Polly (Agee) Inman; his parents, Ed and Elizabeth (Hamby) Inman; brothers, Clarence Inman and Carl Inman; and his sisters, Callie Mae Whittaker and Carolyn Robinson.



He will be remembered by his brothers, Curtis Inman and Christopher (Bob) Inman; his sister, Charlotte Cook; his 3 children: Larry Inman, Sherry Tyler and Jeff Inman; 2 granddaughters: Jennifer Grant and Rachael Tyler; and 2 great-grandchildren: Macenzie and Pierson Grant.



Services for Charles will be Thursday, Sept.1st at Newcomer Funeral Home on Needmore Rd. in Dayton, OH. Visitation, 5-6pm and service begins at 6pm. A graveside service will be held for both Charles and Polly Inman on Saturday, Sept.17, 11am at Green Acres Cemetery in Crossville, TN.

