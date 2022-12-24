INGRAM, Raymond L.



"Ray"



Born March 24, 1932, died December 22, 2022, at 10:15 AM at Hospice of Hamilton surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Marie (Wimmer) Ingram. One sister, Claudine (Orville) Geselle, and brothers, Bill (Harriet) and Marvin (Louise) Ingram. He married Jane Lee (Junkin) on September 4th, 1952. Together they had 7 children. Dennis (Karen), Doug (Carleen), James (Sonya), Janice (John), Robert (Daija), Barbara, Jennifer (Ryan). Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In 1959, he started Ingram Electric in Hamilton. He and his sons served the city for 40 years. While operating Ingram Electric Ray was also employed for 16 years at Champion Paper Mill, 1 year at Fisher Body, and 18 years at Avon Products from where he retired at age 55. He continued to work with Ingram Electric for several years before retiring permanently. Ray served 8 years in the US Navy Reserve. Served 3 terms as Commander of the Amvets Post 1983 and was instrumental in the construction of the present building. Ray was a life member of the MMAS #1, a charter member of the Hamilton West Eagles 3986, a 50 year member of the Butler 407 Eagles and a 12 year member of Moose 36. He was very proud of all the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He followed West Side Little League baseball, he enjoyed the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, where he saw his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He continued to follow their sporting careers and loved to travel state to state to watch them play. He is survived by his wife Jane Lee, their children and families and one brother John (Roanne) Ingram in Oregon. Many nieces and nephews in both Ohio and Oregon. He said he will be waiting "one step beyond the moon" to be reunited with his wife Jane. Ray was a friend to everyone he met and will sadly be missed by his friends and family. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 1:00PM at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 with Rev. Curits Moak officiating with cremation following the service. Visitation will Tuesday from 11:00AM until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to a charity of ones choice. Online condolences are available at



