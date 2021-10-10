springfield-news-sun logo
INGRAM, John

80 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, Monroe, Ohio. He was born on July 30, 1941, in Middletown. He was a machine operator that made crank shafts for General Motors for over 31 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. John was an avid bowler and he enjoyed taking care of his farm animals. John is survived by his children, Tony (Sharon) Ingram, Dawn

Ingram, Lori (Matt) Thompson, Eddie (Cindy) Ingram and Brian (Lisa) Ingram; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Katherine "Trinky" Ingram. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Faith Ingram; and wife, Virginia "Ginny" Ingram. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue in Middletown with Funeral Services also there on Tuesday, October 12th at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Gardens in Warren County. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

