Iles, Brenda

Iles (McKee), Brenda Jean



Brenda Iles (McKee) 82, of Cincinnati OH, passed from labor to reward on March 24, 2023, surrounded by her family.



Born March 15, 1941, in Dayton OH, Brenda was a loving child of God and faith. Her caring way and love was evident the first time you met her from that hug and "Jesus kiss" on each cheek. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, attended Kent State University, married Bruce May 13, 1961 and worked for the Kettering Foundation, later retiring from Monsanto and Dayton's Children's Hospital.



Preceded in death by her parents James and Janet McKee, and grandparents, Chester and Estelle Turner.



Survived by her husband of 61 years, Bruce Iles; Siblings, Sandra McKee, James McKee (Roberta), dear friends Lynette Grigsby (Shaw) Children, William Iles (Shirley), Michelle Hudson (Jimmy), Kimberly Thomas (John)



Grandchildren; J. Kristopher Thomas (Tsedenia), Kyle Thomas (Emily), Allison Hudson, Bethany Hudson, Kollin Thomas (Ellie) and seven great grandchildren.



Service to be held Thursday March 30, 2023 @ 12:00 pm. Family receiving Visitors at 11:30am. Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Burial will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 9am at Dayton National Cemetery.

