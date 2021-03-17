X

IGNET, Dona

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

IGNET, Dona Mae

Dona Mae Ignet, 86, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born on December 9, 1934, in Dayton, OH, to the late John Moses and Mary Hoke. Growing up, Dona loved listening to music, hanging out with friends, and going to

dances. She was a 1952 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. Dona went on to have four

children and being a mother became her greatest joy and sense of pride in her life. Dona spent most of her professional career serving as an Executive Secretary. She also loved

writing poems and using her quick wit to make a room full of people laugh. Dona will be most remembered for how much she loved her family and her fun sense of humor. She is

survived by her children, Richard (Amy) Ignet, Dixie (Bruce) Mihalek, Dennis Ignet, Douglas (Kim) Ignet; grandchildren,

Jason (Lauren) Ignet, Brooke (Christopher) Ignet Hocker,

Jennifer Hess, Sydney Ignet; great-grandchildren, Addison Hess, Nolan Hess, Bo Hess, Olivia Ignet; siblings, Phyllis Harwood, Shirley Hoilman, and Janice Davis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald Hoke, Marigene Stiefel, Lois Branigan, and John Hoke. The family will receive friends for a memorial service on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home at 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.