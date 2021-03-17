IGNET, Dona Mae



Dona Mae Ignet, 86, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born on December 9, 1934, in Dayton, OH, to the late John Moses and Mary Hoke. Growing up, Dona loved listening to music, hanging out with friends, and going to



dances. She was a 1952 graduate of Tippecanoe High School. Dona went on to have four



children and being a mother became her greatest joy and sense of pride in her life. Dona spent most of her professional career serving as an Executive Secretary. She also loved



writing poems and using her quick wit to make a room full of people laugh. Dona will be most remembered for how much she loved her family and her fun sense of humor. She is



survived by her children, Richard (Amy) Ignet, Dixie (Bruce) Mihalek, Dennis Ignet, Douglas (Kim) Ignet; grandchildren,



Jason (Lauren) Ignet, Brooke (Christopher) Ignet Hocker,



Jennifer Hess, Sydney Ignet; great-grandchildren, Addison Hess, Nolan Hess, Bo Hess, Olivia Ignet; siblings, Phyllis Harwood, Shirley Hoilman, and Janice Davis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Gerald Hoke, Marigene Stiefel, Lois Branigan, and John Hoke. The family will receive friends for a memorial service on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home at 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH.

