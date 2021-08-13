IFCIC, Marilyn A.



72, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Cincinnati on October 27, 1948, to parents, Paul and Mildred Alma (Schneider) Crone. Music was a very big part of Marilyn's life. She was the music director at Holy Family Parish for 34 years, as well as being a member of the parish, and taught music at St. John XXIII School for 28 years. She enjoyed painting with water



colors and adored her dachshunds. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Stephen Ifcic; sister, Michele (Don) Gabriel; and



numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends and former



students. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. The family will



receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. John XXIII Catholic School, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

