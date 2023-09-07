Idzakovich, Joseph Paul



Joseph Paul "Zak" Idzakovich, Jr, 72, of Miami Township, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 surrounded by the love of his family. Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Mary Idzakovich, father-in-law Lester Jarvis, mother-in-law Helen Jarvis, and brother-in-law John Jarvis. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy, beloved daughters Sara Sullivan (Brian), Rachel Idzakovich, and Liz Idzakovich (Ellie), and two adored grandsons, Finnegan and Callen Sullivan. Joe also leaves behind a brother and sister-in-law, John and Bev Idzakovich, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Pat Jarvis, many nieces and nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Joe was born on May 4, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA, which ignited his unwavering loyalty to the Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. His family moved to Portsmouth, OH when Joe was 5 years old and established their roots. After graduating from Portsmouth Notre Dame High School in 1969, he went on to study business at Bowling Green State University until 1973. It was at BGSU where he met the love of his life. With a Bachelor of Business Administration, Procurement and Materials Management, Joe landed his first job at Dayton Walther in 1973, kicking off a successful 44-year career. He then joined Venture Manufacturing Company as an owner and vice president. Joe was able to serve others with his extensive industry experience as President of the Dayton Purchasing Management Association. Joe was active in the community and passionate about creating new opportunities for students. He also loved youth hockey. When his daughters were still a twinkle in his eye, he and his brother, John, coached for 7 years in Kettering at South Dayton Youth Hockey. The brother duo took a team that resembled the Bad News Bears on to win the coveted Norris Cup. He later helped create the Miamisburg Soccer Association and was instrumental in establishing the fields on Medlar Road. Joe also coached all three daughters in soccer from 1988 to 2004. He was appointed to the Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation in 1998 and served as president from 2004 until his passing. In 2005, he was elected to the Miamisburg City School Board where he was later named vice president and then president. Joe was also the Miamisburg representative for the Miami Valley Career Technology Center beginning in 2008, and most recently, he proudly served as president. After retiring in 2018, Joe celebrated his storied career by purchasing his dream RV. He and Nancy enjoyed travelling to visit family near Pittsburgh and host football tailgates with friends. His love for hockey continued with his two grandsons who play for the Cincinnati Swords, never missing a practice, game, or tournament. In March 2023, he was afforded the opportunity to coach again, leading the U-8 team in a three-game series of wins. "Coach Joe" proudly dusted off his old coaching phrases "cherry picker," "change 'em," and "no freebies," among others. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Rojan and the team at the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Calvo, as well as the nurses, doctors, and staff in the Intensive Care Unit at Kettering Hospital. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11 from 3-8pm at Canopy Creek Farm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 12 at 10am at Canopy Creek Farm (600 Benner Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342). A burial will follow in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Jansen Myers Child Abuse Foundation (www.jansenmyers.com) or Viking Valhalla (https://www.miamisburgcityschools.org/page/viking-valhalla), two organizations he has been involved with and supported since their inception. Arrangements are being handled by the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home in Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



