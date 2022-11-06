I., Thomas ROBERTS

ROBERTS, I.



Thomas Everette



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 7, 2022, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



