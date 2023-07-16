Hypes, Paul Richard



Hypes, Paul R., 45, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in the OSU James Cancer Center. Paul was born December 18, 1977 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Larry and Gloria (Jackson) Hypes. He worked as a Repair Technician for STS Repair and was a member of Medway Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and camping, and was a big gun enthusiast. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his girls. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Jennifer; two daughters, Megan and Olivia; two brothers, Jason and Steve; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jason States officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medway Church or The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.



