HYNES, Virginia May



80, of Springfield, passed away June 26, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 20, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Goldie Day. Mrs. Hynes enjoyed watching her programs on television and watching the religious



programs on Sunday. She loved socialization, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include three children, Rodney (Amy) Nicholl, Alice (Denver) Douglas and Sharon (Scott) Jones;



seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hynes in 2007; brothers,



Morgan, Harry, Tommy, Bob, Charlie and Frank; sisters, Nellie and Mary and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

