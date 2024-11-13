Hyde, Hunter



Hunter Hyde, age 90 of Fairfield, passed away at Majestic Care Center on Sunday, November 10, 2024. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on September 3, 1934 the son of George and Nora (Ponder) Hyde. Hunter was a veteran of the Korean War with the United States Army from 1950 to 1955. He was employed as a truck driver with Roadway Express for thirty-four years, retiring in 1994. On July 13, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio he married Stella Stewart. Hunter is survived by his wife, Stella Hyde; one daughter, Donna (Tim) Martin; two grandchildren, Ryan Martin and Kara (Jenny) Barber; one sister, Laura Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Jennings Hyde, Opal Hall, and Geneva Hubbard. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Rick Witt of Faith Pentecostal Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



