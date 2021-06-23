HUTSLAR, Marjorie J.



81, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Sunday morning, June 20, 2021. She was born in Springfield on August 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Emerson and Dorothy (Spriggs) Via. She is survived by her children, Kim (Bob) Heitman and Kerry Hutslar (Sharon Tillberry); three grandchildren, Kelli Felix, Kyle Hutslar and Cory Hutslar; great-grandchildren, Mikella and Karaleigh Adams and Layla, Charity and Claire Hutslar; brother, Richard Via; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Danny L. Hutslar in 2017 and a brother, Donnie Via. Marjorie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



