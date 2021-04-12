HUTCHINSON, Lois

HUTCHINSON (Mills), Lois



Lois (Mills) Hutchinson, 85, of Pontiac, IL, formerly of Hamilton, passed away at 1:00 am, Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.



Cremation rites have been



accorded with a graveside to be held at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting the family with local arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that



memorial contributions in Lois' name be directed to Tylersville Worship Center, 2753 Tylersville Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Lois was born March 14, 1935, in Corbin, Kentucky; the daughter of Greene and Dissie (Gambrell) Mills. She married Leo Hutchinson on January 11, 1987 in Hamilton. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2004. She was also preceded in death by her parents, twin brother, Lewis Mills, two sisters, Myrtle Smith and Virgie Holstein. Survivors include one daughter, Sharon (Gregory) Wahls of Chenoa, IL; one brother, Bobby



Buchanan of Hamilton, two step grandchildren, David



(Elizabeth) Wahls of Chenoa, IL; Dana (Joseph) Harner of Carterville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lois liked to go swimming and roller skating in the park and enjoyed



fishing at Trenton Fishing Club with her husband Leo. Her



husband, Leo was a WWII Army Veteran and they were



members of American legion #218, Moose lodge #501 and



Eagles #528 in Hamilton.

