HUTCHINSON, John H.



Age 79 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. John was born in Talladega, Alabama, to the late Clyde and Jewell Hutchinson. He is also preceded in death by his brothers L.D. Hutchinson, Jerry Hutchinson, and Nick (Wanda) Hutchinson; sisters Ardene Cooper and Shirley (Earl) Johnson, and sister-in-law Eula Hutchinson. He is



survived by his former wife of 36 years, Janet Hutchinson; son Jonathan (Tracy Pavlak)



Hutchinson; daughter Valerie (Jason) Kennedy; grandsons Grant Kennedy and Colin Kennedy; brother Robert



Hutchinson; sisters Loredia (Junie) Stevens, Lois (Bill) Black, and Patsy (Carl) Mosley; brother-in-law Horace Cooper;



sisters-in-law Mary Jo Hutchinson and Karen Hutchinson, and cousin Charles (Frances) Mullins and special cousin Walter (Corann) Kitchen. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. in Beavercreek, Ohio, with interment to follow at Byron Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:30 am until the time of services on Friday, November 5.



