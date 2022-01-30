HUTCHINS, Shirley J.



85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. She was born to Wilbur and Mary Locke on Sept. 7, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio. Shirley owned a cleaning business and was a great mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and preparing Sunday dinners for her family. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Harriet White and Eloise Bailey, and her brothers, Dick and Tom Locke. Survived by her sons, Ricky Hutchins (Linda) and Roy Hutchins (Yvonne); daughters, Diana Engle, Gloria Gibson (Michael) and Pamela Fields; brother, Dickey Clayton; sister, Dixie Clark; and 55 total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Rev. Michael N. Malcosky, officiating. Interment to follow at Bearcreek



Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church. To leave



