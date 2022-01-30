Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HUTCHINS, SHIRLEY

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUTCHINS, Shirley J.

85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. She was born to Wilbur and Mary Locke on Sept. 7, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio. Shirley owned a cleaning business and was a great mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and preparing Sunday dinners for her family. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Harriet White and Eloise Bailey, and her brothers, Dick and Tom Locke. Survived by her sons, Ricky Hutchins (Linda) and Roy Hutchins (Yvonne); daughters, Diana Engle, Gloria Gibson (Michael) and Pamela Fields; brother, Dickey Clayton; sister, Dixie Clark; and 55 total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Rev. Michael N. Malcosky, officiating. Interment to follow at Bearcreek

Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church. To leave

a special message for the family, please visit

www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. Masks are required inside the church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
LEMEN, George
3
CLARK, Rebecca
4
DEAL, BARBARA
5
CAPPEL, Constance
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top