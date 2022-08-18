HUTCHINS, Sherry Lynn



Sherry Lynn Hutchins, 60, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born March 4, 1962, in Bermuda a daughter of Carl E. "Mickey" Hutchins and Helen Marie (Easton) Hutchins.



She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Darroll Luke Alexander II; grandsons, Elijah Alexander, Le'Bryan Beal and Michah Alexander; father, Pastor Carl E. "Mickey Hutchins; caregiver and friend, Delores Bonner; brother, Edward Hutchins; special friend, Stephanie Hughes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Marie Hutchins; maternal grandparents, William Easton, I and Alice (Woodridge) Easton; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Anna Mae Hutchins.



Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until time of memorial service at 1:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Second Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. Arrangements entrusted to the caring hands of KINLEY Funeral Home.

