HUTCHINS, Rhonda L.



Rhonda L. Hutchins, 60, of New Carlisle, passed away November 29, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born in Dayton to the late Eugene and Joyce Cress. Rhonda is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Elaina, Erika, and Mary



Katherine; as well as son,



Steven. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda, in 2012. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 11 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com