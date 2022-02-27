HUSTED, Cindy A.



67, of Maineville passed away on February 20, 2022, at Bethesda North Hospital. She was born on August 17, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of John (Marianne) W. Peck and Myrtle (Pitchford) Peck. Cindy graduated from University of Cincinnati and worked for FACS for over 30 years. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Art Husted; two sons,



Arthur (Jennah) Husted II and Vincent Husted; one step-daughter, Angela (Roberto



Rodriguez) Husted; her father; one sister, Patti O'Day; one brother, John D. Peck; four granddaughter, Aleksa, Corrine, Nola and Veena and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, from 12 pm to 1 pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration Cindy's life will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



