HUSTAD, Janice Carol



86, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on January 27 after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease.



Janice grew up in the beautiful small town of Munising, MI, on the shores of Lake Superior. She graduated from Mather High School where she played the flute in concert and marching bands and also played



piano. She earned a BA from Northern Michigan University and a Masters of Education from the University of Michigan. Janice taught Business and Typing classes in Negaunee and at Lakeview High in St. Clair Shores, MI, before moving to



Dayton, OH, with her husband Fred and two children where she taught for two decades at Centerville High School. Janice co-founded a gourmet group, was active in PEO, and was a patron of the Dayton Symphony.



Janice was predeceased by her Husband John Fredrick Hustad, son James Hustad, parents Lowell and Ella Gibson, and her



sister Paula Anderson. She is survived by her son William Hustad, his wife Caroline Isaacs and her granddaughter Freya Hustad, her sister Gail Gibson and sister's partner Susan Camis.

