HUSSONG,



Christopher Wayne



Christopher Wayne Hussong, 36, of New Carlisle, passed away May 28, 2022, in Kettering Hospital. He was born September 29, 1985, in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, the son of Karl Wayne and Tracy (Scurlock) Hussong. Christopher was a member of the Moose Lodge in New Carlisle. He enjoyed music,



especially playing his guitar. He purchased his first guitar when he was 14 years old and then taught himself to play it. He was a great cook and did an amazing job smoking all kinds of meat in his smoker. He was a dedicated employee at All Aire where it was said he could do anything, but most of all Chris will be remembered as a



wonderful father and son. Survivors include his parents, Karl and Tracy Hussong; his son, Dominic Hussong; his brother, Timmy Hussong; his nephew, Bentley Steven Hussong;



paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Getter; paternal grandmother, Catherine McLaughlin; maternal grandparents, Jean (Mark) Vinn and John (Kathy) Scurlock; and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

