HURT, Virginia L.



93 of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 10:00 am - 11:30 am at Moraine 1st Church of God, 5867 N. Springboro Pike. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am at the church. Arrangements in care of GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg.