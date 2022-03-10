HURSH, Larry

HURSH, Sr., Larry Lee



81, of Springfield passed away Friday, March 4, 2022. He was born on June 3, 1940, in Springfield, the son of the late Paul Sr. and Amber (Minshall) Hursh. Survivors include his wife, Agnes (Flannery) Hursh; two daughters, Tammy



(Darrell) Kraft and Amber Wingrove; five grandchildren, Aaron and Samuel Kraft, Trisha, Nicole, Jackson Wingrove; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Makhila, Maliyah and Ryder; and three sisters, Elinor, Joann, and Norma Jean. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry "Lee" Hursh Jr.; brother, Paul Hursh Jr.; and



sister, Eloise Burchnell. He retired from Navistar. He was a



veteran of the United States Army and served during Vietnam. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Animal Welfare League of Clark County. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



