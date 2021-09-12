HURSH, James Lee



James Lee Hursh, 72, of Springfield, passed away September 8, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 31, 1949, in Springfield, the son of Paul Leon and Dorothea (Stiles) Hursh, Jr. Mr. Hursh was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and was retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; Karen (Jaudon) Hursh, two children; Alicia (Timothy) Griffith and Benjamin (Camie) Hursh, grandchildren; Dylan Griffith, Trevor Neville, Haley Hursh, Jaylen Sanders, Brianna Hursh and Benjamin Hursh II, great grandson; Kaine Griffith, sisters; Janie (Carl) Castiglione, Patricia (Dave) Greene and Joan (Lynn) Rowland and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Society. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

