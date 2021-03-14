HURD, George B.



The family of George B. Hurd sadly announces his passing in Decatur, AL, on March 7, 2021, after a short illness.



George was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, on August 23,1935, as the only child of Anne Carter Hurd and George Hurd who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Pennington Gap HS in 1952 and moved to Dayton, OH, shortly after. An additional year at Patterson Co-Op led him to employment with the NCR Corporation for 23 years. George then enjoyed another 23 years working for Siebenthaler Landscaping until his retirement.



George's passions were car racing, camping, and wintering in Mobile, AL. He was an animal lover and longtime Alabama football fan.



He is lovingly survived by daughters Toni Tracey (Joe), Terri Schroeder (Terry Jackson), Tambi Hurd and son Mark Hurd; grandchildren Kevin (Allison) Tracey, Shannon Tracey, Kyle Schroeder, Cassie Hurd and Kerri Hurd; and great-granddaughters Eleanor Tracey and Mary Grace Tracey.



Due to the pandemic, there will be a private service for family only with interment in Alabama. The family is most appreciative to Hospice of the Valley in Decatur, AL, for their support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Valley or your local cancer center are appreciated.

