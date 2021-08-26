HUPP, James Carr



85, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born on January 13, 1936, in Springfield, the son of the late Robert M. and Grace (Hardman) Hupp. He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1954 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served our country for four years on the USS Ranger Aircraft Carrier. Jim farmed his



entire life on the family farm and retired from International Harvester after 35 years. He was a charter member of the Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department/German Township Fire and EMS. Jim loved to spend time in his community and showed that through his many memberships to local clubs and organizations, including the Elks Lodge, Clark County Farm Bureau, American Legion and Buckeye Sports Lodge. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA and an avid Ohio State fan. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy (Manion) Hupp; brother Danny (Billie) Hupp, of Michigan; children Sherry Liptrap (Tony), of Virginia, Tony Hupp, of Virginia, Chris (Sally) Widener, of Springfield, and Kathy Franck (Todd Ryan), of Springboro; 13 grandchildren: Christopher (Marysue) Gram, Melissa (David) Bell, Amy (Stephen) Holland, Nickie (Scotty) Sexton, Amanda (Derek) Welch, Emily (Adam) Bennett, Kaitlyn Hupp, Ashley (Shawn) Shultz, Alyssa Franck, Brandon Widener, Miranda (Sam) Rowe, Sierra Franck and Cole Hupp; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Linda Hupp, of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; special cousin Noel (Carol) Hupp, of Ft. Wayne; and many friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother Larry Hupp and sister Marnie Brown. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 27 from 2-4 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a celebration of his life to follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Alan Cain officiating.



Private burial will be in the Lawrenceville Cemetery. Online



