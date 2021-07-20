HUNTER, William "WT"
Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Public visitation will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;
virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
