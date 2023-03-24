Hunter, Ronald E.



Ronald E. Hunter, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 21, 1946. Ron, known as the "Candyman", worked in maintenance for Armco Steel for 30 years, retiring from AK in 2000. Ron enjoyed sports, golf and had filmed Edgewood High School football games for over 30 years. He also was a long-time season ticket holder at the Kentucky Speedway and enjoyed fishing in the Boundary Waters of MN. Ron loved his family and was a man of strong faith, being a member of Pentecostal Highway Holiness Church. His band enjoyed traveling to area nursing homes to share their gift of live music. Ron is survived by his wife, Shirley A. (Buchanan) Hunter; daughters, Holly Hunter & Yvonne Hunter; son, Kelly (Mandy) Hunter; step-daughter, Paula (Steve) Frambes; step-son, Eddie Tucker; sister, Judy Ditmyer; grandchildren, Michelle (Logan) Hunter, Kaiden Hunter, Brady Hunter, Christopher Lane, Evan Lane, Dak Manjarrez & Ford Hallee; and great grandchildren, Myrissa Hunter, Damien Hunter & Bentley Tegl. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl (Dennis) Hunter and father, Horace W. Hunter. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Dallas Lakes officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Pentecostal Highway Holiness Church, 3470 Hamilton Middletown Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

