X

Hunter, Martin

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Hunter, Martin Lewis

Martin L. Hunter of Centerville, OH, born November 3, 1942, passed away June 14, 2023. Preceded in death by parents James and Dorotha Hunter; sister Barbara. Survived by wife JoAnn; sons Zachary (Jessica) and Joshua (Tessa); grandsons Luke and Ryan; sisters Dorcas (Bob) Cathy (Phil) Mary Jo (Kevin); numerous nieces and nephews. 1965 graduate of the arts at The Ohio State University. A true renaissance man, lifelong artist and poet, well-versed and cultured. Occupation as a commercial real estate appraiser. Dearly loved by his family, friends, and peers. The family is honoring his wishes to be cremated with no public service. "All that we love becomes a part of us."

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Lewis, Robert
2
Lucas, Randall
3
O'shell, Edna
4
Kauth, Barbara
5
Minoughan, Robert
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top